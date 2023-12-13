Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the November 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ KERN remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,838. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.30.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 475.50% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akerna will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.
