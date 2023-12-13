Ali Mazanderani Acquires 322,476 Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Director Ali Mazanderani purchased 322,476 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $1,064,170.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 322,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 39,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,922. The stock has a market cap of $207.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $136.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lesaka Technologies Company Profile
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
