Ali Mazanderani Acquires 322,476 Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Director Ali Mazanderani purchased 322,476 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $1,064,170.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 322,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 39,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,922. The stock has a market cap of $207.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $136.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lesaka Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,481,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,654,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 240,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

