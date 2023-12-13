Allegion plc (ALLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Allegion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of ALLE opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Allegion by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Allegion by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

