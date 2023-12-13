Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Major Shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc Sells 45,792 Shares

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 45,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $507,375.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 114 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $1,230.06.

On Thursday, September 14th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 4,565 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $49,165.05.

Shares of ACAX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,405. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,396,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,599,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

