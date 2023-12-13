Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading 6.5% Higher

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 329,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,449,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

HOUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $757.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, Director Enrique Silva acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 10.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

