Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 29th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 115,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

