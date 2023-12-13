Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 29th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 245,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

AIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

