Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.
About Arch Capital Group
