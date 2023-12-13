Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 82.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

ARCC opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.21.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,353,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,739,000 after buying an additional 53,952 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

