Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

ARDC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 124,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,401. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

