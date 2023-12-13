ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.43

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.43 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 340903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

