ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $527.91

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $527.91 and last traded at $522.71, with a volume of 1659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $503.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASMIY. UBS Group lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

ASM International Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $453.47 and its 200-day moving average is $446.90.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $677.26 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

