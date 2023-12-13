Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Increases Dividend to GBX 45.80 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.57) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,459.54 ($30.88) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,189.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,061.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,539.50 ($19.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,485 ($31.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,823.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Activity
In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.50), for a total transaction of £848,021 ($1,064,550.59). 56.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on ABF
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Associated British Foods
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Analysts can’t get enough of this Domino’s Pizza stock
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- REV Group is a speculative buy for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.