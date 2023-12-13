Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5116 per share on Monday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASBFY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Investec upgraded Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,900.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

