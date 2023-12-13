Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.15

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 312283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

