Augur Price Up 10.6% This Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Augur token can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a decentralized prediction market platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to create and participate in markets predicting outcomes in various fields. It was created by Jack Peterson and Joey Krug, with contributions from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The native token, $REP (Reputation), is used for reporting and disputing outcomes in these markets, with holders staking their tokens on reported outcomes. Accurate reporting is rewarded, while false reporting risks losing staked REP. Additionally, $REP holders can engage in the governance of Augur, influencing its development and protocol changes. Augur leverages blockchain to create a trustless, transparent prediction market, decentralizing and democratizing this space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

