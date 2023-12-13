Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,120,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 279,565 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.26. 1,860,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,228. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

