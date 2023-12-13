Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.56

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $78.56, with a volume of 290723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.19.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,077 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

