Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.40

Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.40 and last traded at $56.39, with a volume of 304736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 418,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 94,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF by 22,082,200.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 220,822 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 78,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

