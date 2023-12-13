AvocadoCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $177.92 (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $177.92 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $890.15 or 0.02064698 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

