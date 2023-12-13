AWM Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AWM Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,198. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $169.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

