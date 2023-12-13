AWM Capital LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AWM Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.30. 976,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,309. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.