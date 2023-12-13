Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Hits $68.48 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $7.19 or 0.00016802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $959.13 million and approximately $68.48 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,794.71 or 0.99957213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011046 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009569 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,334,750 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.93100825 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 385 active market(s) with $78,463,536.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

