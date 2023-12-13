AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Sells $93,750.00 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AxoGen Trading Up 3.5 %

AxoGen stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. 1,952,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AxoGen by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AxoGen

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.