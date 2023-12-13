AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Sells $93,750.00 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
AxoGen Trading Up 3.5 %
AxoGen stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. 1,952,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.12.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of AxoGen
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AxoGen
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AxoGen
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.