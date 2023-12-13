Balanced Commercial Property to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Trading Up 0.4 %
BCPT opened at GBX 68 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.97. Balanced Commercial Property has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £477.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.71 and a beta of 0.84.
About Balanced Commercial Property
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Balanced Commercial Property
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Trading Halts Explained
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.