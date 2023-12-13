Balancer Reaches Market Capitalization of $219.20 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Balancer has a total market cap of $219.20 million and $8.73 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00009464 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 60,593,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,911,971 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

