BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BANDAI NAMCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCBDY

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

About BANDAI NAMCO

Shares of NCBDY traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.94. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52-week low of C$9.25 and a 52-week high of C$12.50.

(Get Free Report)

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.