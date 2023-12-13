Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Down 45.5% in November

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZKAP traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 60,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

