Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.75

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 3071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.93) to GBX 495 ($6.21) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.41) to GBX 493 ($6.19) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.77) to GBX 464 ($5.82) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

