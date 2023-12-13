Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.81. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

