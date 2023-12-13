Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Shares Down 0.5%

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €42.52 ($45.72) and last traded at €42.91 ($46.14). Approximately 168,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.14 ($46.39).

Bechtle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

