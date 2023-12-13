Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading Up 1.3%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $549,999.99 and last traded at $546,907.32. Approximately 10,388 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $539,999.90.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $532,240.57 and a 200 day moving average of $530,759.86.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

