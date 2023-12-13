BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Trading 0.8% Higher

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.65 and last traded at C$11.59. 555,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,065,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.49.
BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.99.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.