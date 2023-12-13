Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 3.1%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 2,613,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,063,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 101.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 11.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

