Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 3.4 %
BIR opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.68. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.78 and a twelve month high of C$9.74.
Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6752688 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
