Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BIR opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.68. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.78 and a twelve month high of C$9.74.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6752688 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.19.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

