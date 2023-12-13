Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

TSE BIR opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.78 and a twelve month high of C$9.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6752688 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIR shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.19.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

