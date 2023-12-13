Bitcoin Price Reaches $42,777.90 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $42,777.90 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $837.13 billion and $27.05 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.00549454 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00115830 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00020463 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,569,218 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
