Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00071985 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

