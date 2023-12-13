Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.72. 18,717,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 8,761,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $895.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 240.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,589 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 10,645.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

