BitShares (BTS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $431,809.64

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $431,809.64 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002354 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001971 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001026 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

