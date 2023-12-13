Bittensor Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $10.06 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $332.11 or 0.00776668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,225,553 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,225,553. The last known price of Bittensor is 313.07036008 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $7,011,493.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

