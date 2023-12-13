BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BFZ opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 109,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,243,115.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,094,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,020,978.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 434,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,569 in the last ninety days.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
