BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 109,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,243,115.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,094,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,020,978.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 434,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,569 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.