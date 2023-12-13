Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BTT stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,465,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

