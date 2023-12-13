Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 135.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 44.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

