BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 407,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 156,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

