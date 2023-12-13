BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BYM opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.