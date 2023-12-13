BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNY stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

