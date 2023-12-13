BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 59.2% in November

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,255,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 405,007 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BNY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 66,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,550. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

