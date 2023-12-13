BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.81

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 35707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000.
About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF
The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.
