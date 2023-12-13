Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of BSL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 62,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,551. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

